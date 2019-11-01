Angus Council staff blasted after court delays in ‘club bite’ case

A senior sheriff has slated Angus Council’s social work department for failing to produce a report on a teenager awaiting sentence for biting her former pal.

Danielle Gaffar, 19, was due to be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday for severely injuring Kyra Strachan by biting her face at Aura nightclub in February.

But a social work report was not available due to apparent issues with staff workload, an excuse branded “quite inappropriate” by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

Gaffar is being dealt with by Angus Council’s social work department rather than staff in Dundee because she lives in Tealing.

Sheriff Hughes said it was a “common occurrence” for the Angus department not to prioritise cases in Dundee and delay proceedings as a result.

“I am extremely disappointed this report is not available,” he said.

“It’s their workload they are complaining about that they can’t have a report prepared. I think this is quite inappropriate.

“It’s a very serious matter. We have a 19-year-old accused facing fairly serious consequences. We also have a complainer who has an interest in respect of this matter and a very wide public interest.

“Very little priority has been given to it by Angus Council social work department and in my recent experience this is a common occurrence.”

Sheriff Hughes apologised on behalf of the court to all concerned before deferring sentence on Gaffar until November 21.

An Angus Council spokeswoman said: “Angus Council is committed to delivering services to the court, however there are occasions when timescales cannot be met.

“These occasions are rare and the court is notified of the circumstances leading to a report not being available.”