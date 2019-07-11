Angus Council sees rising number of complaints about ‘menacing’ gulls

Angus Council is battling a rising tide of complaints against menacing gulls.

The figures, revealed in a freedom of information request, have shown a surge in the number of potential attacks taking place across the county.

Gull complaints have gone up in each of the past three years in Angus, with 325 in 2016-17, 381 in 2017-18 and 451 in 2018-19.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East, said: “The gull menace costs hard-up councils tens of thousands of pounds annually and makes some people’s lives a misery.

“It gets worse every year, as these figures show.

“As we are heading into gull season, I’d urge people to lock down their general waste bins.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “For public health and safety we will remove gull nests and eggs free of charge from domestic properties during the spring when gulls are typically building nests or have eggs in a nest.

“Once the chicks leave the nest, parent gulls can become very aggressive in a bid to protect them.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing the council can do to prevent this as the birds are protected by law.

“The only thing that can be done is to avoid the chicks as much as possible and wait until they have left the area.”