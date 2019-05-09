Angus Council seeks feedback on parking, with new system being considered

Feedback on a short survey which opened this week will help to inform the development of cash payment options for off-street parking charges in Angus.

The survey is available via the Have Your Say section of the authority’s website and will also be available in paper form via all ANGUSalive libraries and the ACCESS office at Old Parish Church, Kirk Square, Arbroath.

Completed surveys can be submitted at the office and it will remain open for responses up to and including Tuesday May 21.

Information is being sought on paying for parking in Angus and how individuals use Angus Council’s off-street car parks, including frequency of use and how they pay.

At present, drivers are able to pay online, through monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual permits, or via card at cashless payment machines.

Now, the member officer working group wants to add cash payments to that suite of options.

The options being considered are a scratch card system, or a coin operated system, which the council says will enhance the service, increase customer choice and assist in making it as easy as possible for people to pay to park.

Findings from the survey will be considered by a member officer working group, which was set up to identify and develop cash payment options, before being reported back to the Communities Committee at the earliest opportunity.

Access the survey here.