Angus Council rocked after councillor quits amid claims of ‘unhealthy culture’ at the top

A leading member of the Angus Council administration has stepped down after claiming there is an “unhealthy culture” at the top of the authority.

Colleagues were left “saddened and downhearted” by the shock decision from Arbroath and East Lunan Independent councillor Lois Speed.

One of the highest profile members of the ruling group, she submitted her resignation to colleagues on Monday.

Ms Speed will continue to represent her ward.

She declined to elaborate further on what ways she believed the administration operated in an “unhealthy” way.

She said: “I regret that as a councillor for Arbroath and East Lunan that I have had to submit my resignation from the administration of Angus Council with immediate effect.

“My commitment to my ward and Angus remains firm. However, it is no longer possible to work within what I perceive to be an unhealthy culture.

“In joining the administration it was stimulating to work with people of differing views and persuasions and I am grateful to those in the administration who have supported me.

“It has been rewarding to achieve positive results for the residents of Angus.

“It is my intention to continue being a strong voice, representing constituents as an independent Independent councillor.”

Colleagues ‘downhearted’ at resignation

Administration leader councillor David Fairweather, also an Independent, said: “I am extremely saddened and downhearted at receiving Lois’s resignation.

“Her contribution and enthusiasm for what she believes in have been exemplary.

“Together, we have achieved much, especially in the areas of health for the disabled, disadvantaged and equal opportunities, which was a Lois passion.

“However, the administration goes forward as a group and the door is open for Lois at any time.”

Mr Fairweather said he didn’t know what councillor Speed was referring to when she described an “unhealthy culture.”

He added: “We have always worked together. As a group we have always worked well together.

“It’s not easy when you have independent and coalition members in the coalition.”

When asked if next year’s local government elections could have been a factor in councillor Speed’s decision, Mr Fairweather added: “You will have to ask Lois that one.

“An independent always likes to be seen as an independent.

“It’s something I don’t understand.

“If you go into local government the only way you achieve things is by being in the administration.

“That means you have got to work with other parties. That’s a given.”

Respected campaigner

Ms Speed was one of two new councillors elected in the in the Arbroath East and Lunan ward in 2017.

She set out her stall early, expressing her commitment to health and social care issues and “ensuring that people have the right information and support during a time of change.”

She served as the chairwoman of the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership Integration Joint Board until September 2020.

A committed campaigner, she delighted protestors when announcing Seaton Grove care home in Arbroath would not be offloaded to a private company in 2019.