Angus Council launch revised anti-bullying policy for schools and early learning services

Angus Council have launched a revised anti-bullying policy for schools across the region.

The children and learning committee approved the revised policy, which also covers early learning and childcare settings, on Tuesday.

A multi-agency group, which included representatives from schools and early years, community learning and development and members of the council’s youth advisory group for the online campaign “Think Before You Type,” was set up to revise the previous policy which had been due for review.

The group used “Respect for All” – the national approach to anti-bullying – as well as feedback from staff, pupils and parents/carers gathered through an online questionnaire.

Councillor Derek Wann, Convener of Angus Council’s Children and Learning Committee said: “Bullying behaviour is never acceptable within Angus Council’s schools or early learning centres.

“This revised policy provides schools with clear guidance and advice on dealing with bullying incidents, builds on effective practice already in place and reflects the work of the Think Before You Type campaign led by young people in Angus.

“It was great to hear how successful the recent parliamentary reception was where they got the chance to show how their work can influence at a national level.”

Kelly McIntosh, Director of Education and Lifelong Learning said: “We were delighted to have our updated policy approved at committee today.

“The policy reflects the national approach and provides each of our schools and early learning and child care centres with the information required to review their own policies.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the advisory group as we monitor the use of the policy and how this results in positive outcomes for all of our children and young people.”