Spending on public services in Angus could be cut by up to £15 million in the coming financial year, the Tele can exclusively reveal.

The county’s new provost and outgoing finance spokesman Alex King confirmed that the local authority was faced with making “serious” and “painful” cutbacks as it tries to balance the books.

It comes just days after the Tele revealed how Dundee City Council will have to find £12.5m worth of savings next year.

Mr King said: “The £15m prediction is the worst-case scenario. The figure is obviously high. I didn’t expect it to be anywhere near that level.

“The figure is 6% of our annual budget of £250m — that is a lot of money to find and I would defy any business to have to find that level of savings without it causing pain. The situation is serious, some really harsh and serious decisions are going to have to be made.

“Frontline services are going to have to change drastically but we are already working with alternative ways in Angus of funding these.”

Mr King said that while the local authority had a gross alternative reserve figure of £40m, almost all of that was accounted for, leaving just £2m spare.

He added: “At this stage the only assurance I can give the residents of Angus is that we will deliver a legally balanced budget. I can give no further assurances about services.”

He was talking following a private briefing for Angus councillors yesterday at which elected members heard that the budget saving they needed to find was likely to be anywhere between £13m and £15m.

SNP councillor Glennis Middleton said: “The council is working very hard to bring forward some solutions, although clearly we do not have all the answers due to a lack of resources.

“Clearly some very serious decisions will have to be made. Life is going to be very difficult in the coming years for everyone.”

Independent councillor Brian Boyd said the level of savings that needed to be made meant that there would be “harsh cuts”.

He added: “Local residents will undoubtedly be affected as frontline services will be hit. We need more money.

“We can’t continue to fund services as we have in the past.”