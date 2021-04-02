Angus Council confirm dates for additional in-service days for secondary school pupils

Angus Council have confirmed secondary school pupils will get two additional in-service days in the upcoming summer term.

The local authority today confirmed that all secondary schools will be closed on Monday 31 May and Tuesday 1 June 2021.

These additional in-service days are being set aside for teachers to engage with the assessment, moderation and quality assurance process required for awarding national qualifications this year.

Due to the pandemic, exams have been cancelled for the second successive year and pupil grades are to be determined by teacher estimates and a “quality assurance” procedure overseen by the SQA.

In a statement, Angus Council said: “These days will allow staff within and across our schools to work together to ensure that standards are consistently applied for awarding national qualifications.”

All secondary schools in Angus will be closed to pupils on these dates.

Staff will provide learning tasks in advance which should be completed independently at home.

The additional in service days are for secondary school pupils only and primary schools will be open as usual on these days.

Pupils in Angus come off for the Easter break today (April 2) and return for the summer term on Monday, April 19.

This date will also mark the full-time return of all secondary pupils in the region for the first time since December.

The school year will finish on June 24.

The Scottish Government had previously agreed that teachers could have two additional in-service days earlier this year.

It was also agreed that teachers involved in the assessment process would be given a one-off additional payment of £400.