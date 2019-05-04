Angus Council car park changes delayed

A move to change the arrangements for Angus Council car parks has been delayed.

The policy and resources committee had been expected to consider a report on extending the time restrictions in the county’s short stay car parks from two to four hours, and doing away with a requirement to enter the vehicle registration number into parking meters.

However, the issue has been deferred to a meeting of the full council next month. It is understood a procedural issue with the local authority’s standing orders was behind the decision.

The report was brought forward after concerns were raised that the two-hour restriction did not provide enough time for folk to attend events such as funerals. The need to enter registration numbers into ticket machines has also generated complaints from users.