Angus Council apprentice embezzled £7,500 to repay payday loan

An Angus Council apprentice has dodged a prison sentence for embezzling £7,500 to repay a payday loan.

Kerri Hodgens “took advantage” of the flaws in the local authority’s licensing system in order to pocket the cash.

The 22-year-old was working as a modern apprentice at the Angus Council headquarters in Forfar, where she was responsible for processing licensing applications.

Hodgens sobbed throughout her hearing at the town’s sheriff court at which she was given a community payback order as an alternative to custody.

Took advantage of ‘flawed’ system

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson explained how the extent of Hodgens’ criminality was exposed after it was first reported she was responsible for embezzling £280 from a customer.

She told the court: “The accused would take cash for the licences, which would take place at the main reception.

“She would lodge takings in a spreadsheet, secure the monies and lock them in a safe every night.

“On November 27 2018, it was reported that the accused may have embezzled £280 from a customer.

“A governance and security officer was contacted and an internal investigation was launched.”

The three-month enquiry found Hodgens had embezzled £7,500 over a six-month period.

It was ruled the recording process which dealt with applications was “flawed”.

Miss Wilkinson said Hodgens, of Horologe Hill, Arbroath, had noticed this and took advantage of it.

‘Embarrassed, upset and ashamed’

During an interview, she said she had used the money to pay-off a payday loan.

Hodgens added she had “serious financial problems” and thought she could pay it all back without anyone noticing.

She pled guilty to embezzling the funds from Angus House, Orchardbank Business Park, between June 1 and December 12 2018.

Solicitor Grant Bruce told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown: “She has been quite candid about her position.

“She is extremely embarrassed, upset and ashamed and she has taken steps to pay the money back.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown ordered Hodgens to perform 270 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to a custodial sentence.

The sheriff said: “This is your first offence.

“You found yourself in a situation that seems to have rapidly spiralled out of control but you have admitted what has happened and you have shown remorse.”

Council reviewed security

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Angus Council has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud.

“The flaws in the system identified during the investigation caused the council to review and revise its associated security and governance arrangements to prevent the recurrence of such acts.

“Kerri Hodgens’ contract with Angus Council expired shortly after the matter came to light and while she was on a precautionary suspension from duty.

“She is no longer employed by the council.”