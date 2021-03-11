Angus community sports project set for showcase alongside Spurs in big league of low carbon ambitions

An ambitious Angus sports and community project is to receive a television showcase alongside Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

With a royal endorsement ringing fresh in their ears, the team behind the Showcase the Street plan for a UK-leading facility at Arbroath’s Seaton Park is preparing for a weekend slot on CBBC’s Match of the Day Kickabout.

It will highlight the innovative Angus project alongside schemes being developed by Spurs and a plan for the world’s first all-timber football stadium.

Last month, Angus councillors agreed the community asset transfer of the former Arbroath Sporting Club ground in a major boost for the Showcase project which has been years in the making.

The project will deliver a 3G sports pitch and community hub featuring pioneering virtual reality technology to create training environments for employability training.

Feasibility and full costings for the multi-million pound plan are now being developed with Zero Waste Scotland.

Showcase chairman Fergus Storrier said the opportunity to have the Seaton Park scheme spotlighted alongside Spurs in the sustainability stakes was a major boost for the project team.

Carbon footprint

The north London club is one of the highest profile participants in the 10:10 project which encourages individuals, businesses and organisations to take action on environmental issues.

The Match of the Day Kickabout feature will also focus on English League Two side Forest Green Rovers’ eco ambitions.

The Gloucestershire side plan to build the world’s first all-timber stadium, designed by globally renowned architects Zaha Hadid.

Mr Storrier said: “This project is growing into a hugely exciting prospect for our charity and most importantly for the Arbroath community.

“It’s great to be seen at the levels of Spurs and Forest Green Rovers in the way they are developing the sustainable and environmental elements of football.”

Chaffinch Trust

He was also able to give the Princess Royal an online update on project progress in a Zoom call with the Chaffinch Trust.

She is patron of the body which encourages greater collaboration between charities to bring greater support for those living in disadvantaged areas.

Voigt Architects of Arbroath have released a video fly-through of the planned centre and said they were delighted it is to be showcased.

Jonathan Reeve from Voigt Architects added: “Our superb design team are almost finished submitting their low carbon report, hopefully illustrating that the building can be constructed using 90% recycled or low carbon materials.

“This is better for the local community and better for the planet.

“Some of the elements in the building include extensive use of timber in the structure solar PV, air source heat pumps, recycled rainwater system and recycled and low carbon construction materials, including bricks, paving, low carbon concrete and flooring.

“We are very proud of our involvement in and the ambitions of this local community project and to even be mentioned in the same breath as Spurs, Forrest Green and Zaha Hadid is amazing,” he said.