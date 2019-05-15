Angus community champion to lead 17-day walk for social isolation charity

An Angus man who volunteers tirelessly for his local community has been chosen to take part in a walk across Scotland to highlight the work of the The Big Lunch project which tackles social isolation.

Derek Harper, from Brechin, is part of the 2019 Scotland team who will lead a 17-day community walk later this month.

He is one of eight walkers who make up the four teams stepping out across the UK to shine a light on people who bring their community closer together.

Their journey begins in Edinburgh on Friday and ends in Brechin, taking in Orkney, Inverness, Aberdeen and Dundee.

On May 31 Derek will visit community projects in his home town that have been important to him before going on to host a Big Lunch on June 1.

The walkers will visit communities, meeting and chatting with people to celebrate the positive impact of collaborative projects and neighbourhood activities.

Derek, 55, has worked as a greenkeeper, an architectural technician and a publican but nothing compares to his time as a volunteer.

He has been a leading light with the Brechin Retailers and Voluntary Organisations (BRAVO) and the Harley Davidson in the City event. He then became community council chairman.