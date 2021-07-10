Angus community bulletin board

The week’s regular collection of community news from around Angus.

Knockout success for first Brechin Cathedral Boxing Club summer camp

Brechin’s Cathedral Boxing Club has scored a hit with its first summer camp this week.

The club only opened its East Mill Road doors in April but it already going from strength to strength.

“We decided to try the summer club and were overwhelmed by the response from the community, local primary schools and Angus Alive,” said the club.

Places quickly filled and simultaneous camps offered relaxed games, boxing, arts and crafts and more intense boxing with advanced techniques and footwork along with fitness.

A second summer club runs on July 26-28. Places can be booked at www.cathedralboxing.com

It’s coming up roses for Arbroath Rotary

Arbroath Rotarians are continuing their effort to beautify some of the town’s open spaces.

Their latest effort saw them out planning flowers in front of Arbroath Abbey and at the Brechin Road roundabout.

The club also assisted with rose planting at the Springfield rose garden and they are also part of the team implementing recent improvements at Hospitalfield House.

TSO concert cancelled

Tayside Symphony Orchestra has taken the decision to cancel its concert arranged for September 25.

The orchestra hopes to return to Forfar’s Reid Hall on Saturday February 12 2022 with On Stage. The soloist will be well-known Carnoustie soprano, Maggie Findlay.

Kirrie Day Centre chickens

Kirriemuir Day Centre has welcomed four rescue hens from the charity Wing and a Prayer Scotland.

Their arrival has sparked many happy childhood memories among those who attend the centre and they are involved in feeding and collecting the eggs.

The centre received a further boost with the donation of hen food and feeder containers from Peter Bell of Davidson’s Farm and Country, Blairgowrie.

Forfar artists’ call

It is not too late to be part of Forfar’s summer of gala art.

Shops and businesses around the town are offering to display local artists’ work whether amateur or professional, paintings, drawings or sculptures from July 16 to the end of September.

The project is being led by Forfar Action Network, which normally organises the gala week programme that has once again fallen victim to the pandemic.

Forfar Action Network chairman Stuart Pirie said: “There’s still time to offer either your window or your artwork to help brighten up the town and display the amazing array of art we have in and around Forfar.”

For application forms contact forfaractionnetwork@gmail.com

Get in touch

Have you something you would like to see featured in the Angus community bulletin?

Please email items to gbrown@dctmedia.co.uk