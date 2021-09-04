Angus Community Bulletin: ACSC strips, Kirrie cycling, Auchmithie pebbles and more

Your regular round-up of news from around Angus.

D J Laing sponsors Arbroath footballers

Carnoustie-based DJ Laing will be Arbroath Community Sports Under 19’s main sponsor for the coming season.

The new kit bearing the company’s logo was launched before the side’s first home game against Riverside West End.

Arbroath Community Sports Club chairperson, Linda Webster said: “We currently have 15 teams aged from six to 20-years-old playing on a weekly basis.

“It’s been an uncertain time for many people so we’re glad to get back playing and look forward to a successful season.”

“We appreciate the support from our sponsor who has generously provided funding and we’re delighted that another strong local brand will feature on our Under 19’s kit”.

Karen Nicoll, managing director of DJ Laing, said: “Having worked at Muirlands Park in Arbroath for the past three years we were delighted when our team member, Martin Tosh, approached us to support his football team”.

“As a family-owned and managed business we know how important it is to form partnerships within the local community and it’s fantastic we can get behind Arbroath Community Sports Club in this way.”

Carnoustie Tea Dancing

Carnoustie Tea Dance Club is to return from its pandemic-enforced absence on Tuesday September 14 at 2pm.

The club will meet weekly in the new venue of the Royal British Legion clubroom on Dundee Street.

A spokesperson said: “The club gives a big welcome back to present members and is very happy to invite new members to join, including those perhaps widowed, bereaved or lonely and who are seeking new friends and a new interest.”

Aberlemno sale

Aberlemno Village Hall is looking ahead to welcoming back visitors for its autumn sale on September 25.

Plants, jams, baking and other stalls will be at the free event.

CAFÉ Project back

Arbroath’s CAFÉ project is back in action for the first time since March 2020.

The Brothock Bridge premises will be running the various drop-ins it hosted prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

They include Monday evening and Thursday afternoon sessions for young people and adults with a learning disability, and a tea-time club for P4 to 7 children each Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Youth drop-ins run on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5.45pm to 9.30pm and the Men’s club each Friday from 11am to1pm.

Auchmithie pebble event

Auchmithie beach is included in a Scottish Geology Trust Festival taking place at 30 locations around the country.

The Angus event runs from 11am to 4pm on September 11 and 12.

Visitors will be encouraged to go down and explore the beach.

Local geologists Morag Smith and Robert Scott will also give informative presentations about the area’s geology in the village hall at 11am and 1pm each day.

The HAAR (Heritage Arts Auchmithie Residents) archive collection of photos, census and historical literature will also be on display.

1320 Boxing Club boost

Arbroath’s Declaration 1320 Boxing Club has received a £1,000 Community Champions award from from Persimmon Homes North Scotland.

The Lindsay Street club was formed in 2017 and volunteer coaches will use the money to replace worn kit with new equipment.

Its three coaches are accredited by Boxing Scotland and have already developed Scottish national and youth novice champions.

Persimmon’s Community Champions programme enables clubs, groups and good causes to apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match money they have already raised themselves.

For more information on Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme and to apply visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity

Sustainable Kirrie cycling success

Sustainable Kirriemuir has been recognised by Cycling Scotland for its commitment to making it easier for people to get out on their bikes.

The Cycling Friendly Community award recognises organisations – from workplaces to schools, community groups to campuses – that have contributed to promoting cycling as a healthy and sustainable travel choice.

As part of its work for the award, Sustainable Kirriemuir ran bike maintenance sessions in collaboration with Angus Cycle Hub and sessions with local Cycling Scotland trainer Alex Pattison.

The group also hosted a series of family-friendly group cycles to local farms.

Paul Downie of Sustrans Scotland said: “The Dr Bike sessions along with the cycle training and family friendly rides have been a great success and we hope to see these continue as we further improve the cycling infrastructure in and around the town.”

