Angus cinema project gets further boost of almost £100k through Screen Scotland

A former swimming pool in Montrose is receiving new funding to transform the local cinema-going experience.

Plans for the former swimming pool’s conversion into a triple screen cinema and community hub in Montrose have been boosted with new funds for the purchase of state-of-the-art projectors and sound equipment.

David Paton, chairman at The Montrose Playhouse Project welcomed the award, saying: “It will bring the playhouse in line with the most modern cinemas in Scotland.”

Another board member said: “This is another huge milestone we have met, with great support and guidance from Screen Scotland’s team and various professionals.”

Balancing in-demand releases with diverse and alternative content, the cinema programme aims to offer everyone in the community access great film in a friendly and inclusive environment.

