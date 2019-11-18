Angus church puts building up for sale – with £95,000 price tag

An Angus church is selling its hall to help fund the next phase of the redevelopment of its main building.

The Chapel Street Hall, belonging to the East and Old Parish Church in Forfar, has been put on the market, with offers over £95,000 being sought.

In July 2016, members embarked on their “million pound challenge” to implement their plan to bring the church into the 21st Century.

This transformed the ground level of the East High Street building into a flexible multi- purpose space available to all.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The first phase also prepared the building’s upper floor for additional rooms and connecting it with the existing Session House.

The cost of phase one works was £775,000, the bulk of which was provided by the congregation, with top-up grants from various sources and local donations.

Phase two of the works, priced in the region of £245,000, includes the installation of a lift and the creation of a multi-purpose activity space that will accommodate a range of activities, including dance and sport.

To complete the work on the first floor and make use of the new upper levels, assets, including the hall in Chapel Street, have been identified as surplus to requirements.