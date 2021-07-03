Saturday, July 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Angus chip shop boss asked for sex act from schoolboy in takeaway

By Ross Gardiner
July 3, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: July 3, 2021, 9:57 am
© Supplied by DCT GraphicsDavid Crabb runs Trinity Fish Bar in Brechin.
David Crabb runs Trinity Fish Bar in Brechin.

An Angus chip shop boss has been placed on the sex offenders register after demanding a schoolboy perform a sex act on him.

David Crabb, who runs Trinity Fish Bar and Restaurant in Brechin, pled guilty to telling a 16-year-old to “get on his knees” and perform a sex act.

Trinity Fish Bar boss David Crabb.

The young boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also subjected to a slew of homophobic comments by 64-year-old Crabb the fortnight before.

He told The Courier: “He’s been placed on the sex offender’s register for six months and I’m happy with that.”

The teenager explained Crabb had also addressed him as “a little p**f”.

Trinity Fish Bar in Brechin.

Crabb, the business’s director and catering manager, was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court last week, having pled guilty to a pair of charges against the schoolboy.

He admitted that on various occasions between July 15 and July 31 2020 he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly making homophobic remarks at the Trinity Road takeaway.

He also pled guilty to communicating indecently with the 16-year-old and asking him to get on his knees and perform the sex act on August 2 2020 at the takeaway.

Crabb, who lives a stone’s throw from his business on Trinity Road, was placed on the sex offender’s register for six months and was made subject to a community payback order which requires him to carry out unpaid work.