An Angus chip shop boss has been placed on the sex offenders register after demanding a schoolboy perform a sex act on him.

David Crabb, who runs Trinity Fish Bar and Restaurant in Brechin, pled guilty to telling a 16-year-old to “get on his knees” and perform a sex act.

The young boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also subjected to a slew of homophobic comments by 64-year-old Crabb the fortnight before.

He told The Courier: “He’s been placed on the sex offender’s register for six months and I’m happy with that.”

The teenager explained Crabb had also addressed him as “a little p**f”.

Crabb, the business’s director and catering manager, was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court last week, having pled guilty to a pair of charges against the schoolboy.

He admitted that on various occasions between July 15 and July 31 2020 he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly making homophobic remarks at the Trinity Road takeaway.

He also pled guilty to communicating indecently with the 16-year-old and asking him to get on his knees and perform the sex act on August 2 2020 at the takeaway.

Crabb, who lives a stone’s throw from his business on Trinity Road, was placed on the sex offender’s register for six months and was made subject to a community payback order which requires him to carry out unpaid work.