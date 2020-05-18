Angus chefs cook over 100 meals for vulnerable families during the coronavirus lockdown

A group of volunteer chefs in Arbroath have provided more than 100 free meals for families struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Simon Brown, who works as a chef at Hospitalfield, wanted to use his love of cooking to help families and vulnerable individuals who are struggling after the arts venue was forced to shut at the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last two weeks Simon and his team of chefs have been cooking the meals and have been delivering them with the help of Angus Council.

Simon said: “It is great to be able to contribute to the current effort in supporting people through this time of crisis.”

Around 60 meals are now being prepared each week, and to raise the money needed to provide these free meals, Simon cooks 45 takeaway meals every Wednesday evening for people to buy.

David Fairweather, leader of Angus Council, has since praised their efforts.

He said: “Providing food for many families and individuals is vitally important now, more than ever.

“Simon at Hospitalfield approached the council as he wanted to make sure this support went to those most in need and we were pleased to be able to help.

“Council staff in our social work team have done a great job making sure these meals go to the families and people who need it most.

“We hope these meals make life a little bit easier for them during this difficult time.”