Angus charity supporter Lavender, Lady Maitland, dies aged 93

Lavender, Lady Maitland, who was well known for her tireless charity work in the Forfar area and throughout Angus over many years, has died aged 93.

She worked closely with and raised funds for Meals on Wheels, Save the Children, the Red Cross and Angus youth clubs.

She was a founding member of the Angus branch of Save the Children in 1965 and an active member and supporter until 2004.

Lady Maitland, whose late husband was an army officer, had a close association with the Earl Haig Fund and only gave up fundraising when she could not longer manage a poppy collection tin with her two sticks.

Lady Maitland of Burnside, Angus, and latterly Mid Dod Farm, died peacefully at home.

Lavender Mary Jex Jackson was born in Ashtead, Surrey, and moved to Kirkbuddo, near Forfar, when her father inherited it from his cousin Mabel Erskine Jackson in 1948.

In March 1951 she married Major Sir Alexander Keith Maitland Bt, the Cameron Highlanders, having met him at a party at Lour, near Forfar.

The wedding ceremony took place at Holy Trinity Church, Brompton, London, in 1951.

Major Sir Alexander had been away fighting for three-and-a-half years in Burma as part of the 14th Army, known as the Forgotten Army.

Her husband, known as Sandy, farmed at Burnside after he left the army and died aged 42. Lady Maitland was predeceased by three of her four children.

In her younger days, Lady Maitland was a fine tennis player and enjoyed gardening in later life.

Her daughter Janey Haig said: “She will be remembered for her selflessness. She was always interested in other people.”

Lady Maitland, whose private funeral took place last month, is survived by Janey, grandchildren Alice, Charlie, Harry, Cara, Anna, Jack, Archianne and Kit. She was also a great grandmother.

The Maitland family’s announcement can be read here.