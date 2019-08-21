Angus charity night to help profoundly deaf Oliver who needs implant to help him hear

A fundraiser is to be held for a profoundly deaf youngster to replace an implant which helps him to hear.

Oliver Bosch, 8, has a congenital condition known as Goldenhar syndrome where the auditory nerve is missing, which means sound cannot get through to his brain.

At the age of two, he had an auditory brain stem implant fitted to enable him to hear.

© Supplied

Now in P3, Oliver, from Carnoustie, is due to have his implant upgraded in 2024 at a cost of up to £12,000.

Family friend Andy Walker has organised a fundraising evening at Nicolls Bar and Restaurant on Commercial Street on September 29 to raise funds for the Oliver Bosch Appeal.

The device will help Oliver to continue the progress he has already made.

His mum Jemma said: “Oliver is doing really well at school, numbers are still his favourite. We are working on discriminating between different sounds so he can work out the difference between ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ and he is trying hard.

“He can tell the difference between the doorbell and the phone so that’s good progress. And he knows when the dog is barking.

© Supplied

“Andy has been absolutely amazing throughout our whole journey. Fundraising is incredibly difficult and time-consuming and Andy always puts 100% into it.

“We can’t thank him enough for everything he does for us.”

Jemma and her husband Ben are learning how to use British Sign Language to enable them to communicate with Oliver.

At the fundraising evening, there will be a two-course dinner followed by a question and answer session with a panel of guests.

On the panel will be former Dundee United player Jim McInally, journalist and former boxing champion Frank Gilfeather and politician Tommy Sheridan.

© DC Thomson

There will be a raffle and an auction with prizes including a signed Celtic jersey, a game of golf at Carnoustie and boxing gloves signed by Frank Bruno.

Tickets for the event cost £35 and are available from Nicolls or via Andy at 07982 600258.