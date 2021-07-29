Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Angus Cats Protection caught in ‘perfect storm’ of coronavirus kitten crisis

By Graham Brown
July 29, 2021, 5:30 pm
Arbroath Cats Protection officer Laura Robertson and kitten May. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Arbroath Cats Protection officer Laura Robertson and kitten May. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Cat charity volunteers in Angus remain in the grip of a pandemic kitten crisis.

Unprecedented numbers of unwanted or abandoned animals are coming to the local Cats Protection branch in the unrelenting “perfect storm” which has raged throughout Covid.

The cat situation has mirrored that of ‘lockdown puppies’ as people have sought new companions during the coronavirus crisis.

Sharyn Wood of Cats Protection. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

It has led to rocketing prices, vast numbers of un-neutered cats and litters of abandoned kittens which their owners have been unable to shift or look after.

The pressure on Angus volunteers has also ramped up through the closure of the Dundee adoption centre, which is not due to re-open until the autumn.

Arbroath and central Angus Cats Protection co-ordinator Sharyn Wood said: “It is a situation where things are absolutely awful at the moment.

“We have already found homes for 320 cats this year, so we expect to be over 500 by the end of the year.

“That is way beyond what we would normally see.”

The current situation at the group’s Kinaldie centre near Arbroath illustrates the scale of the problem.

Maisie the cat is looking for a new home. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Sharyn added: “We have four pregnant cats, three cats with litters and five fosterers who are looking after litters without mums. It’s just horrendous.

“We are taking calls every day for cats to come in for various reasons.

“A huge problem was that many vets were not offering neutering during the pandemic.

“We were very fortunate that Abbey Vets in Arbroath continued to help us but we have seen a huge increase in the work we have put through them.”

Exorbitant prices

She said online selling sites have been flooded with kittens at exorbitant prices.

“£400 is nothing for a kitten online and we’ve seen people charging huge prices for what they describe as a ‘pure bred tabby’, which is just unbelievable,” Sharyn said.

Cats Protection charge £75 to would-be owners for a cat which is microchipped, neutered and vaccinated, with a month of insurance.

Welfare officer Laura Robertson and kitten May. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

But the cat world has been flooded by stories of people paying big sums for kittens online which turn out to be in poor health.

Sharyn continued: “Some were able to make exorbitant prices and flooded the market with kittens.

“They’ve bred litters once or twice and then found that they can’t get rid of them so the cat’s then abandoned and it’s pregnant.”

Volunteer team

Operationally, the Angus group is now returning to full strength with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

“We have a team of around 70 volunteers who run a three-shift, seven day system,” Sharyn said.

Their Arbroath shop is also back up and running, generating valuable income for the charity.

“We were lucky that we had a small legacy last year and that helped us through, while a lot of branches struggled to cope.

“But the shop is our main funding source and we really need what it brings in.”

Anyone looking to re-home a cat or kitten can contact the branch on 01241 434605 or visit the group’s website where photos of the pets in their care are posted.