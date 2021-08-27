Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

Angus cancer dad Nathan uses £9,000 charity cycle to get awareness message across

By Graham Brown
August 27, 2021, 10:08 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 10:39 am
Nathan Grove with daughters Abigail, 7, and Madeline, 9. Angus. Supplied by Nathan Grove.
An Angus dad-of-two diagnosed with bowel cancer has used a £9,000 charity bike ride to encourage people to get symptoms checked and ‘leave embarrassment at the door of their doctor’s surgery.’

Nathan Grove wants people to sign up for Cancer Research UK’s Cycle 300 challenge and tackle 300 miles during the month of September.

Last year, the serviceman used the event to raise £9,069 for lifesaving research.

Nathan Grove took on the Cancer Research UK fundraising challenge just months after his cancer diagnosis.

Nathan said, “I would hate for anyone to go through what I have gone through.

“I never expected to get bowel cancer at 41 and people were so shocked that someone in my apparent health, outwardly physically fit, could get it.”

The RAF aircraft engineer, who lives with wife Meaghan, daughters Madeline, 9, and Abigail, 7, had experienced symptoms of fatigue, pelvic pain and noticed blood in his stools prior to his May 2020 diagnosis.

He said: “I was tired a lot, the fatigue increased and the pain had become so bad I was using painkillers most of the time.

“Doctors initially thought the bleeding was down to haemorrhoids but the symptoms didn’t get any better.”

Dramatic blood loss

Nathan’s bouts of blood loss became so bad that his wife took him to A&E at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

He added: “After I was examined, the bleeding stopped and they said I should go home. Almost immediately after returning home it started again so my wife called 999 and I was rushed by ambulance to A&E.

“I’d lost so much blood my weight had dropped two and a half kilos in just a few hours.”

Strict lockdown visitor rules meant Nathan spent the next four days in hospital alone as doctors tried to find out the cause of his symptoms.

Nathan Grove during his treatment for bowel cancer.

“The pivotal moment came in the early hours of the morning when my consultant asked to do a physical examination.

“As he was examining me, I could see his face change and I remember him saying, ‘I think I understand what this is but I can’t confirm anything until we have done some tests’.

“I knew then that we were dealing with something more serious.”

Doctors discovered a large mass in his lower colon and diagnosed him with colorectal cancer.

Covid restrictions

But Covid-19 restrictions meant the devastating news was delivered to him as he lay on his own in Ninewells.

Nathan, now 42, continued: “I’m normally very level-headed but the emotions did take over.

“I asked for a private room to make a video call to my wife to tell her the diagnosis. We shared some tears and then I came out and put a brave face back on.”

At the height of lockdown, he began an immediate treatment plan of radiotherapy and chemotherapy to shrink the tumour so it could be removed with surgery.

“Once I knew there was a treatment path, I felt better because there was a plan to follow.

“I had to attend the hospital appointments without my wife and children which was tough, but the care provided by the radiology and oncology staff was second to none.

“I couldn’t fault the medical team at Ninewells – they treated me as the patient, not the statistic.”

Cancer survivor Nathan Grove with daughters Abigail, 7, and Madeline, 9.

“My wife and girls were so strong throughout, they were like my live-in nurses and gave me so much support.”

Recovery

Having previously completed long-distance charity bike rides, Nathan spotted the Cycle 300 challenge and signed up – just four months after the bombshell diagnosis.

“The timing was great, I thought it would be perfect for me as it fitted around my treatment timetable and would help me get into the best shape possible before my surgery, to aid my recovery.

“I challenged myself to cycle 30 miles every other day and some days the girls would join me for some extra miles which was lovely.

Nathan said: “I started to put regular updates on my social media and began to get lots of exposure so as the miles added up, so did the donations and the challenge really opened the floodgates.

“I decided to use it to share the importance of getting symptoms checked and getting an early diagnosis.

“I was completely overwhelmed by the support. Complete strangers donated and I had friends coming to me in tears asking advice and sharing their own experiences with cancer.”

Cancer free

With 330 miles completed, Nathan’s final ride was to his surgical consultation on September 22 last year where he was declared fit enough to have his operation to have the tumour removed.”

It was both life-saving and life-changing for him as he will have a stoma in place for the rest of his life.

But he is currently cancer free, incredibly grateful to be here to continue his cycling adventures with his girls and determined to share his story to help others.

Nathan said, “Raising awareness for others and funding research are the priorities of Cycle 300, my endeavours are only a catalyst for those. If a life can be saved or improved as a consequence of the event then that’s a real plus.

“And if I could do this challenge in the condition I was in then it’s achievable by most of the population.”

Join the challenge and receive a free fundraising pack at cruk.org/cycle300  

Lisa Adams of Cancer Research UK in Scotland said: “We are very grateful to Nathan for his support and hope it will start a chain-reaction, sparking the interest of cyclists of all ages and abilities.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. But all of us can play a part to help beat it.”