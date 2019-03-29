Angus campaigner to launch legal bid to ‘protect’ special needs children from restraint in schools

A Monifieth mum is raising money to mount a legal battle she claims is needed to protect special needs children from restraint and isolation in schools.

Beth Morrison has already raised more than £5,000 to launch a judicial review against the education minister, who she claims has not implemented an effective restraint policy in Scottish schools.

Ms Morrison is aiming to raise £10,000 to fund her legal challenge.

She began her campaign in 2010 when her son, Calum, came home from school with bruises.

As a result the government produced new guidelines on restraint in Scotland’s schools.

Beth said: “We are calling for a judicial review on the basis we believe the cabinet secretary has failed to put in place an effective framework to cover the use of restraint for children.

“We want to press Mr Swinney to meet his obligations under the Human Rights Act, to ensure children are safe from needless distress and trauma, unnecessary discomfort, pain, injury and other risks associated with restraint and restrictive practices.”

“We are fundraising to instruct a specialist barrister to advise us on the merits a legal challenge.

“We are calling for donations to make sure educational environments are safe and nurturing for children.”

“I have spoken to the parents of 682 children who have experienced restraint. Children are hurt every day in educational settings by staff operating in a system which doesn’t properly protect their human rights.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all children and young people, with each council responsible for the care, safety and welfare of pupils in school.

“National guidance is clear physical intervention and seclusion should only ever be used as a last resort, when in the best interests of the child and never for disciplinary purposes. Every intervention should be carefully monitored and reviewed.

“We are engaging with CoSLA, the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland and all councils on this issue to establish if further support is required to implement current national guidance. These discussions, along with the commissioner’s recommendations, will identify any areas in which we can work with partners.”