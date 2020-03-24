Angus call up for new volunteers to battle coronavirus isolation

A support group is urgently appealing for volunteers to ‘show Angus cares’ for those in self-isolation.

Covid-19 Help and Support in Carnoustie, a group dedicated to helping vulnerable groups through the coronavirus outbreak, have teamed up with Carnoustie Community Council, OurCarnoustie and Voluntary Angus Action to create an army of volunteers.

Many elderly and vulnerable people across Tayside and Angus have gone into self-isolation n order to prevent themselves from catching coronavirus.

A spokesman for Voluntary Angus Action said: “Working with Health and Social Care services, Voluntary Action is seeking to recruit many locally-based volunteers to help deal with the impact of coronavirus.

“Volunteers will receive rapid training and support to undertake a number of tasks including delivering food and prescriptions, telephone befriending and combating poverty.

“Help is urgently needed. Let’s show Angus cares.”