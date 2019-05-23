Angus cadet Jamal wins top national award as he represents organisation in Hong Kong

A Montrose air cadet has won a top national award.

Cadet Warrant Officer (CWO) Jamal Ronald, 18, of the 2288 (Montrose) Squadron Air Training Corps, has been given the Dacre Sword as best male cadet.

CWO Ronald, who has been part of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets since June 2014, beat five other nominees to the ceremonial weapon after appearing in front of a selection panel at RAF College Cranwell.

CWO Ronald is also representing the air cadets in Hong Kong as part of the international exchange programme this summer.