Generous Angus cabbie offers free rides to vaccine appointments

An Angus cabbie is playing his part in the battle against Covid-19 by offering free rides to vaccination stations.

Generous Kevin Mulligan, who owns Mulligan Cabs, will provide lifts to those who are strapped for cash, scared to use public transport – or who simply need his help.

The driver said: “I’m offering these rides to anyone that needs it really.

“I’ve always thought of helping out, so I decided that I wanted to give a ride to anyone needing their vaccination, so that we can get them done fast enough.

“I know that a lot of people don’t have money at the moment, and I don’t want anyone getting their call for a vaccine and not being able to go because they don’t have the money to get a taxi or public transport there.

“Also, people might feel safer in the car that than they would on public transport. I know that I would.

© Mhairi Edwards

“In the car they’ll know that everything’s clean and safe. I wipe down the cab and wear all the PPE, so there’s nothing to worry about there.

“It’s wheelchair accessible too.”

The 56-year-old also has very personal reasons to help in the push for vaccinations.

He said: “I have a daughter who works at the ICU in Ninewells, so I’ve seen what this can be like and how much stress they are under in the NHS.

“I think that a lot of people don’t know how bad it is and are willing to break the rules a bit.

“That’s why we need to get these vulnerable people vaccinated.”

Cabbie Kevin mainly plans to transport people in his local area, however, he is open to helping those further afield.

He said: “I don’t want to be driving loads of miles, so I’ll just try to stick to Angus, but if someone from Dundee calls me needing a lift I wouldn’t turn them down.

© Mhairi Edwards

“I would say that anyone who has a cab should join me on this, although that might be putting the cat among the pigeons with some people.”

While he is confident that he will be able to keep up with demand for lifts, Kevin is still quite new to the taxi business.

The cabbie only started his business last year, after spending most of his life working as an engineer.

He said: “I used to work offshore, in Morocco, training engineers.

“I came back because I decided that I wanted something different.

“Sometimes I think that I might have started this business at exactly the wrong time.”

Those in need of help getting to their vaccination appointment should contact Mulligan Cabs on 07309 432032.