Angus businessman claims to have opened first fully vegan shop in Scotland

An Angus businessman claims to have opened the first fully vegan shop in Scotland.

Gavin Starrs, 23, described Redshift on Murray Street, Montrose, as a “one-stop shop”.

Vegans live a plant-based lifestyle, which involves not using animal products such as leather.

Gavin said: “We have had a great response from the public and, after the first day of trading, there was hardly any stock left.”

He described the prospect of opening his own shop as “quite terrifying” but believes Montrose is an ideal location for shops offering something a “little bit different”.

Redshift also sells a range of ethical non-food items including beauty products, toothbrushes, biodegradeable wipes and moisturiser.

“We aim to be a one-stop shop offering goods at reasonable prices and where people don’t have to continually read the label to check the product is suitable for their lifestyle,” he added.