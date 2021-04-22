A pair of Angus pubs have had their licences suspended after fed up councillors slammed fee dodgers on the area’s non-payment naughty list.

Seven premises were hauled before a special meeting of the licensing board over their failure or delay to settle annual dues from October.

And two which have still to pay up saw their doors closed with immediate effect after the board’s patience snapped.

Arbroath’s Corner Bar and the Workhouse in Forfar have now had their licences suspended over unpaid fees totalling £500.

They were not represented at Thursday’s hearing.

Repeated reminders

Pubs receive a September reminder licence fees are due on October 1.

The authority’s licensing officer reported his repeated attempts in each case to chase up the late fees after that date.

The Corner Bar on Arbroath’s Howard Street was the first pub to be considered by the board.

Local councillor Alex King moved suspension of its licence.

He said: “Payment of these fees is not optional.

“This is the law, just the same as if you have a car on the road that you must tax it and insure it.

“These people have had long enough.”

Mr King clashed with Arbroath colleague David Fairweather, who pressed for a deferral of the matter so further contact could be made.

He said he was “not comfortable” to take the suspension step without another attempt to sort things out.

Council leader Mr Fairweather said he knew the licensee’s brother from walking his dog locally and could perhaps try to have the matter resolved without suspending the licence.

Mr King replied: “That’s all very well but we should not be dealing with this through councillors meeting people in woods.”

Re-opening

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd said he recognised the huge impact of the pandemic on the licensed trade, but the vast majority had paid promptly.

“On Monday we are able to re-open beer gardens,” he commented.

“There will be pub owners across Angus who have done their utmost to keep their businesses running who will be furious if we do not take the right action.

“We have to get this message across to the certain few who believe they are above the law,” he said.

Mr Fairweather and chairman Craig Fotheringham were the only members on the ten-man board to support giving non-payers a final chance.

The Workhouse in Forfar’s West High Street is now a hair salon but the board also voted to suspend its licence.

Other pubs summoned to the special hearing are to receive a ‘soft letter’ reminding them of the requirement to pay fees promptly.

The board stopped short of issuing a formal warning to them after licensing solicitor Janet Hood pointed out that could have a damaging impact on the ability of premises to seek pandemic support grants.