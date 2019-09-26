Angus beach strewn with plastic pollution as volunteers do litter pick

Volunteers were stunned to find plastic pollution strewn across Barry Buddon beach during their annual clear-up.
Members of Friends of the Earth Tayside turned up for the litter clean-up and survey to discover bottles and polystyrene littering the area.
Now spokesman Doug McLaren is calling for action to save marine life and keep the shore clean. He said: “ The follow-up survey results are alarming, to say the least, with more than 600 plastic bottles and polystyrene pieces picked up over a stretch of 100 metres.
“But we couldn’t pick up the tiny balls of polystyrene which gather in the margins of the marram grass, literally thousands of them.”
He is urging Marine Conservation Society to follow up proposals for a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles, and demanding that firms take back the packaging when they deliver electrical goods cased in polystyrene.
Mr McLaren added: “A closer inspection of the beach revealed the horrors of plastic pollution with bottles and lumps of polystyrene packaging which break down into thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands, of tiny pieces.
“These fill the guts of marine creatures, gradually starving them and such small particles enter the food chain.”