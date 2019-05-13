Angus author’s book inspired by grandad rescuing kids from concentration camp

The rescue of thousands of Jewish children during the build-up to the start of the Second World War and her grandfather’s role in liberating a concentration camp have provided the inspiration for the first novel written by a former Angus high school pupil.

Kirsty Campbell, 23, who was educated at Webster’s High in Kirriemuir, has tackled the emotive subject in From The Wolf’s Den.

It tells the story of Stefan Gundelach, a six-year-old Jewish boy forced to flee from Berlin after SS officers destroy his orphanage in Nazi Germany in November 1938. He is sent to Britain via the Kindertransport scheme.

Kirsty has spent three years writing the book.

She said: “Kinder-transport was a rescue effort during the nine months leading up to the outbreak of war. More than 10,000 mostly Jewish refugee children were sent to live in the UK.

“I was shocked I hadn’t heard of such a significant movement, so I chose for my main character to go through the Kinder-transport journey.”

Kirsty, who is now based in Aberdeen, began writing to help her cope with depression and anxiety.

