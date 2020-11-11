Angus and Dundee secondary schools record new Covid-19 cases

Pupils from schools in Angus and Dundee have been asked to self isolate as positive cases of Covid-19 are confirmed.

Two cases linked to the Montrose Academy community were confirmed yesterday, with these individuals and their close contacts being asked to self-isolate.

The school remains open and those pupils who have not been identified as a close contact are still required to attend.

A spokeswoman for Angus Council said: “There were two positive Covid-19 tests within the Montrose Academy community yesterday which has resulted in close contacts being identified and asked to self-isolate.

“All appropriate procedures are being followed and parents/carers are advised and reassured that, if they are not contacted individually, their child has not been identified as a close contact.

“They can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal and the school remains open.”

A further two cases linked with Harris Academy in Dundee have also been confirmed, brining the total number of cases linked to the school to five.

In a letter to parents, head teacher Barry Millar said: “Two cases of confirmed Covid-19 (coronavirus) have been reported in young people (siblings) who attend Harris Academy in Dundee.

“These young people are in S1 and S2 respectively. The close contacts of these people have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. This isolation is from the date of last contact Friday 6th November 2020. Therefore, these close contacts can return to school on Thursday 19th November 2020 or Friday 20th November dependant on the last contact with the young person in question.

“You will already have been notified if your child is a close contact.”

Mr Millar also urged parents not worry and reassured them that the school would continue to open as normal.

He added: “This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed. Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.”

Senior pupils in Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross will now be required to wear face coverings in class after these areas were moved into tier 3 by the Scottish Government yesterday.

All pupils in Dundee’s secondary schools are already required to wear face coverings in all areas of school buildings after the city council extended the guidance.