Angus abuser choked partner until she kicked him in the testicles

A brute who choked his former partner because she failed to wake him up for work has been jailed.

Repeat domestic abuser Raymond Henderson also attacked the woman’s ex-husband after becoming embroiled in a love triangle.

The 42-year-old was slammed at Dundee Sheriff Court for his “sustained” attack on his former partner.

It was revealed how the woman used her key to enter Henderson’s home on Coronation Way, Montrose, and woke him from the living room.

Henderson immediately began shouting and swearing before demanding the woman hand over her phone.

Kicked in testicles

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said: “The accused seized her by the throat and pulled her to the ground.

“He again seized her by the throat and she fell to the floor.

“Her mobile phone fell out and the accused released his grip but she managed to escape.

“Fearing for her life, she kicked him in the testicles after he grabbed her by the throat again.”

Police were contacted and the woman was found to have bruising and cuts to her neck.

Henderson told police: “It all started because she was meant to wake me up for work but didn’t.”

Love triangle

In an earlier incident, Henderson attacked the woman’s former husband.

The court heard how the woman was also involved in a relationship with her ex at the time.

Henderson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted assaulting Gordon Ritchie on Glenogil Street, Montrose, by seizing his throat, placing him in a headlock and repeatedly punching him on the head on February 10.

Six days later, Henderson assaulted the woman by seizing her in a headlock, straddling her, seizing her throat and choking her, seizing her mobile phone, pursuing her, throwing her to the ground.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “Your assault on her was a significant, sustained attack.

“She suffered reasonably significant injuries.

“There is clearly no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Henderson was jailed for 18 months.