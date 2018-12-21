Angus £148m EuroMillions jackpot winner accused of assaulting ex-partner

A EuroMillions winner has been charged with attacking her ex-partner.

Angus woman Gillian Bayford, who won the £148 million jackpot, is accused of assaulting Gavin Innes, 45, in October last year.

She is expected to appear in court next Thursday.

It is alleged that Bayford lashed out at Mr Innes while driving him in her Audi Q7.

Domestic abuse campaigner Mr Innes allegedly suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 46-year-old woman was charged in connection with a minor assault in October 2017.

“A report was sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The lottery winner, along with husband Adrian, shared the second-biggest EuroMillions jackpot in 2012.

The ex-hospital cleaner subsequently split from her ex-postman husband.