Anguish as cat struck in hit-and-run, with Arbroath owner facing thousands in vet bills

A cat owner has slammed a motorist who allegedly drove off after running over her beloved moggie – as she’s now facing the prospect of having to find thousands of pounds for potential vet bills.

Donna Smith, from Arbroath, said her cat Buddy was left with a broken pelvis after he was knocked down on Greig Crescent in broad daylight.

The owner said she was left in shock after hearing of the accident.

Donna hopes her pet can heal naturally from his injuries – not least because she may struggle to afford the £3,000 vet bill.

She said: “Unfortunately I don’t have pet insurance.

“I understand accidents can happen but allegedly the motorist drove off after knocking down Buddy.

“To leave a cat there in pain after you’ve hit it is appalling.”

Buddy has now been confined to his cage as he recovers from his injuries.

Donna added: “His pelvis has broken right down the middle.

“He would need a specialised operation on his pelvis and hip which would cost £3,000.

“We hope in time he can heal naturally from his injuries.

“The area where he was struck is a 30mph speed zone with speed bumps.

“I don’t know what the law is on reporting injured cats, but more needs to be done to change the attitude of people who have knocked down cats on the road.”

Jacqui Cuff, Cats Protection’s head of advocacy and government relations, has called on anyone involved in a collision with one of the animals to report it.

She added: “We would always urge anyone who injures a cat while driving to take the animal to a vet for emergency treatment if injured or report it to their local authority cleansing department if it’s a fatality.”