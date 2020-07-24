Angry thug locked up after throwing rival’s microwave out multi window

A fuming thug was jailed after smashing up a rival’s Hilltown flat and launching a microwave through his window.

Steven Fleming stormed the man’s home at Tulloch Court in the hope of confronting him – but he wasn’t in.

However, that didn’t stop Fleming from causing almost £1,000 of damage during the bizarre, alcohol-charged incident on July 21.

The 23-year-old became incensed after the man posted derogatory comments about him and his children on social media.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the man wasn’t at home during the incident, which occurred just before 4am. Fleming was ordered to serve four months in prison after pleading guilty to culpable and reckless conduct.

Concierge staff working in the multi allowed Fleming entry after he claimed he needed to get into his flat.

However, not long after letting him in, the staff were bombarded with calls from fellow residents about a disturbance on the second floor.

Upon viewing CCTV footage, they could see items falling and shattered glass landing on the pavement at the front of the building.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “Police were contacted and the witnesses continued to view the CCTV, observing the accused leaving from level two and going down stairs and out the front door.

“He went across to the opposite building and was refused entry upon his return.

“He was informed of the reason for refusing entry and the accused replied something similar to ‘I don’t give a ****’.”

Police attended at around 4.15am and could see various items strewn across the pavement, including a microwave. Both windows from the flat were said to be smashed.

Fleming was later traced and found with blood on his hands and face.

The court heard that the estimated cost of the damage was £850.

Fleming, of Charleston Drive, pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing furniture and furnishings out of a window from the second-floor property, exposing people below to the danger of harm.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa conceded to Sheriff John Rafferty that Fleming had a “bad record” of offending, before adding that her client had “significant” mental health difficulties.

She said that prior to the incident, Fleming had fallen out with his sister and drank to excess before seeing an abusive social media post about him and his children from the rival.

“Fuelled by alcohol, he thought it would be a good idea to go up to his home and confront him,” Ms Jethwa said.

“He was not in and it’s just fortunate that no one was injured.

“He does not normally drink like this. His mental health issues are quite significant.”

Prior to jailing Fleming, Sheriff Rafferty said: “I would not be doing you any favours in obtaining a report.

“I take the view this is a serious matter and one that requires a custodial sentence.”