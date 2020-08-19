Angry Kingspark parents claim they learned of Covid-19 case at school from Tele website and were not told directly

Furious parents have claimed they learned there had been a positive case of Covid-19 at their children’s school on the Tele website.

The news there had been a confirmed case linked to Kingspark School was revealed around lunchtime yesterday after an message on the school app was sent to the paper.

Parents and carers who use the app received an update from head teacher Paul Dow that a “person within the school” had tested positive on Monday after displaying symptoms over the weekend.

Around four hours later Dundee City Council and NHS Tayside both confirmed the news.

However, some parents who do not have the app claim they were not informed directly and were unaware until they read the story online.

One dad, who asked not to be named, said: “I am furious that parents had to learn about this via the media.

“Not every parent has the app so didn’t get the message from the school.

“I am also disgusted that neither Dundee City Council or NHS Tayside thought fit to contact parents directly and tell them about this.

“There are a lot of very vulnerable children at Kingspark and it is crucial that parents be notified about this as soon as possible and not wait to read about it in the media.”

A mum, who also did not want to be named, said: “My child is new to the school and I don’t yet have the parents app.

“I’m so glad the Tele reported this because I have had no word from the school at all.”

In the message, which was posted on the app again later in the afternoon, Mr Dow confirmed that he was notified yesterday morning that a person within Kingspark had been tested positive with Covid-19.

The text added: “The person had developed symptoms over the weekend and was tested yesterday(Monday).

“We are following procedures and I have been in constant discussion with the health protection team.

“The families and staff who have been identified through contact tracing have been alerted.”

Meanwhile, Additional Needs Children Angus & Dundee Forum for Families said the news was worrying, given the vulnerability of many of the pupils at the school.

A spokeswoman said: “We’e concerned that there are some very medically fragile children at Kingspark who are not only extremely vulnerable themselves, but they may have siblings at other schools in Dundee and throughout Angus.

“The risk to these children, their families and also to staff is very worrying”

Dundee City Council and NHS Tayside released a joint statement where they confirmed a specialist group had been set up to handle the fall-out from the confirmed case.

The statement said: “NHS Tayside’s health protection team has been made aware today of a single case of Covid-19 in an individual connected with Kingspark School in Dundee.

“A problem assessment group, which will involve colleagues from public health and Dundee City Council, has been convened to investigate the situation and identify any further actions which may need to be taken. “