Angry Dundee residents awaiting return of grey bins four months after they vanished

Angry residents are still waiting for the return of their bins – more than four months on from their disappearance.

Tenants on Arbroath Road, near Baffin Street, have been forced to dispose of their rubbish at neighbouring addresses and as far afield as Riverside Drive, with Dundee City Council yet to come up with a solution to the problem.

An anonymous letter sent to the Tele by a resident claimed they had bins removed from the area by council staff during the Christmas week.

The letter also states residents were told in January that their concerns would be sent on to the relevant department, but as yet there has been no contact.

Iona McDowall, who has lived in one of the blocks for 10 months, confirmed the bins had disappeared around the festive period.

The 21-year-old said tenants were now placing rubbish in Eurobins on Baffin Street and Eden Street.

She said: “We reckon there used to be about six or seven grey bins and they sat out on Arbroath Road.

“Our immediate thought was they had been removed because tenants weren’t taking them back to the rear of the garden.

“The rubbish has now been left with the black bags lying on the pavement which can be quite smelly.”

Pictures taken on Tuesday showed rubbish piled up in the rear garden spaces at some of the flats affected.

Resident Rosie Murton added: “I had noticed the bins had gone.

“The resident here have generally been very good at keeping them tidy.

“As far as I’m aware there have been no sign of replacements coming anytime soon.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We will check both addresses and if there is a shortfall of bins will arrange to get them delivered.”