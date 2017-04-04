Angry dad says porn was on phone he bought for daughter from Cash Converters

A furious dad voiced his anger after claiming his 12-year-old daughter found porn on the second-hand phone he bought from Cash Converters.

The chain’s branch in Erdington High Street, Birmingham, has launched a full investigation following Carl Daly’s allegations that the Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini contained sordid images of a naked man committing a lewd act and images of a topless woman.

A spokesman for the global franchise said it was of “colossal importance” that steps are taken to ensure such X-rated incidents do not happen.

Carl paid £50 for daughter Rhiannon’s phone on Friday and he suspected something was wrong when she started giggling.

He was shocked by the pictures she had viewed.

He and wife Penny have now complained to the store.

“I’m shocked,” said Carl, 50. “I thought they were supposed to wipe anything that contains information.

“When I handed the phone to Rhiannon, I got a kiss on the cheek and a, ‘You’re the best dad in the world’.

“On the phone were a load of pornographic pictures from what I can only assume were the last owners. I took the phone from her and still have it in my top drawer.

“Imagine if I was a ‘weekend dad’ and had bought the phone, failed to check it and sent my child back to her mother.”

The Erdington store manager said that stringent steps are taken to ensure phones are scrubbed of personal details before being sold.

He could not see how a phone would be sold containing lewd images, but pledged to carry out a full investigation.

A spokesman for the worldwide brand told the Birmingham Mail: “All our stores are franchisees. As a regulation, they have to remove data. We have a strict procedure that has to be followed.

“If what you say did happen, our head of compliance will be speaking to them about how this has happened and how we can prevent it from happening in the future.

“It is of colossal importance that this does not happen.”

Martin Hawthorne, managing director of Cash Converters (UK) said: “We take the welfare of our customers very seriously and understand the distress that this situation may have caused the customer.

“We have a stringent policy to wipe and reformat all pre-owned mobile phone and computer hard drives, before selling them on.

“We are currently undertaking an internal investigation to understand why this mobile telephone was potentially not restored to factory settings before being sold to the customer and will be investigating any staff members responsible for this incident.

“Customer satisfaction is always at the forefront of service throughout the Cash Converters operation and we have thousands of happy customers who use our stores to purchase preowned goods every day.

“We have reiterated to all staff the importance of this policy and put in place procedures to prevent this from happening again.”