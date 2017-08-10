Pride, passion and payback – that sums up Paul McGowan’s reaction to netting Dundee’s winner in Wednesday night’s derby.

The 29-year-old Dark Blues midfielder converted a Scott Allan assist mid-way through the second half in the Betfred Cup round of 16 putting his side in front.

As soon as the ball hit the net, McGowan made a bee-line for the United support at the opposite end of Dens Park.

With his hands held to his ears the feisty Dee star continued to make his way towards the Arabs only to be held back by his fellow players.

He broke free of his teammates and continued to cup his ears.

Footage from DeeTV (around the one minute mark in the clip below), shows the player making one final gesture pointing towards an area of the Tangerines’ support as he made his way back to the halfway line for the restart.

Arabs can be heard voicing their displeasure and images show them gesticulating back.

It’s thought McGowan was reacting to taunts aimed in his direction during the game.

What was said is unknown, but it clearly got under the skin of ‘Gowser’ to have provoked such a reaction.

Referee Steven McLean didn’t issue a yellow card, but instead had a word with the player and the Dundee bench in a bid to calm him down.

Despite a late pressure from United, The Dee held on with McGowan’s goal being enough to claim victory and the bragging rights.