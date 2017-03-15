An animal charity has hit out after a cat was stolen from a rescue centre in Dundee.

Staff at Cats Protection in Foundry Lane said they first had trouble last week when two people wearing hoods were suspected to have smashed a lock on one of the centre’s isolation pens.

Now bosses at the facility are considering spending thousands of pounds on installing more CCTV cameras after thieves broke in again on Sunday night and stole a cat from one of the pens.

The stolen feline is a 10-year-old ginger and white long-haired cat called Sandy.

He had been taken to Cats Protection on March 7 after his owner moved home and wasn’t able to keep him.

The matter has been reported to Police Scotland.

Bob Smith, head of maintenance at the branch, has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch, particularly as Sandy is on medication for inflammation on the eyes.

He said: “We’ve had two break-ins now — one on Wednesday night and one on Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, on this second occasion, the culprits have stolen a cat.

“They smashed their way through the side of one of the pens.

“The first incident took place on Wednesday at around 9.20pm.

“From what we can see of the CCTV footage, there were two hooded people leaving the site.

“However, we can’t see them going in, so we think they’ve probably jumped over a wall to get in to begin with.

“Cats are placed in the isolation pens if they have infections and it stops them spreading to the others and it’s the handle to these pens that they broke.”

On Sunday night, the culprits were successful in getting into the pens and smashed a window in the process.

Bob said: “They’ve kicked in the window at the side of four wooden pens.

“The cat they’ve taken is a long-haired ginger and white male called Sandy.

“I just don’t understand why anyone would want to steal a cat — it doesn’t make sense.”

But Bob was also thankful that despite other cats being able to escape, they decided not to.

He said: “When we came in and saw the damage we were just grateful that none of the other cats decided to leave, otherwise it would have been far worse.”

Cats Protection is now facing a bill well in excess of £100 to fix the window and damaged lock.

Bob said the charity would now have to spend “thousands” of pounds to install extra CCTV in a bid to ensure no more felines are stolen in the future.

He said: “Yes, we will have to spend a bit of money fixing the damage that has been caused but the worst thing is the few thousand pounds we’ll need to do the cameras.

“We caught the two hooded people leaving after the first incident but we didn’t have coverage of the area of the second.”

Police Scotland was asked to comment but had not responded by the time of going to press.