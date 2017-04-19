A woman was left “upset and angry” after a thief stole an African pot from her parents’ grave.

Sheila Clack, 67, told the Tele she walked around the whole of Tayport Cemetery looking for it after discovering it was missing.

The pot, at her mum Annie and dad James Niven’s grave, was a memento of the 43 years the family spent living in South Africa.

Mrs Clack, who lives in Elizabeth Street, said: “My mum and dad’s ashes have been in the cemetery since it opened in 2013 and so has the pot.

“I go down there regularly to visit the grave and water the plants and flowers we put there. Whoever took it had pulled the plant inside out and left it lying there. It was quite upsetting.”

The pot was decorated with elephants and although it was not of high monetary value, it was a rare find and described by Mrs Clack as “irreplaceable”.

She said: “I know I won’t find another one like it and, even if I did, I’d be too frightened to put it down in case someone took it again. It’s a lovely cemetery but I’m worried that it’s not being looked after.

“On the day my pot disappeared there were tyre marks on the grass and there are always bottles and cans there.”

Mrs Clack, originally from Dundee, moved from South Africa to Tayport in 2001 as she felt life abroad was getting too dangerous.

Her dad died aged 64 in South Africa in 1987 from cancer. Mrs Clack brought his ashes home with the intention of burying them with her mother when the time came.

Her mum died in 2011 and her ashes were held on to by the family until the cemetery opened in 2013, when the two parents were buried together.

Liz Murphy, bereavement service manager at Fife Council, said: “I’ve arranged for the cemetery to be inspected and any areas of maintenance causing concern to be addressed.

“I’d also urge anyone who has discovered items missing from the graves of their loved ones to report it to the police.

“By their very nature cemeteries are public places and we feel it’s right that the public should have access to them at any time. For that reason we would try to discourage families from leaving anything of great sentimental or monetary value at gravesides.”