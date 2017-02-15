A man has spoken of his anger at being given a parking ticket at Ninewells Hospital — after he was admitted with suspected pneumonia.

David Paterson went into the Dundee hospital for what he thought would be a routine blood test.

However, he spent the next three days in one of the facility’s wards after doctors suspected he might have pneumonia.

After his stay, he came out to find he had been fined.

The 57-year-old, from Carnoustie, is a regular patient at the hospital and revealed his plight to the Tele after concerns were raised recently about parking at the hospital.

David, who works for the health products firm Elanco, said that after weeks of trying to get the fine revoked, parking company Indigo refused his appeal.

He said: “I was ill over a weekend and had to attend Ward 22 to get a blood test, so I parked up and went in having paid my parking ticket for three hours.

“The blood results came back and I was immediately admitted and placed on a drip, as I was dehydrated with suspected pneumonia.

“I ended up in hospital for three days.

“Needless to say, I had acquired a parking ticket from Indigo.

“I appealed the ticket, offering my discharge letter as evidence of my stay in hospital, but they didn’t want to know — it was disgusting.

“We ended up paying the ticket, but there’s not much I could’ve done.

“I was in a hospital bed hooked up to a drip, so I’m not sure how I was expected to get to the car to renew the ticket on my care. So much for patient care and understanding.”

Ninewells is one of only three hospitals in Scotland where visitors have to pay for parking.

Private firm Indigo has a contract to enforce parking charges at the hospital until 2028.

David has had a range of health problems related to diabetes and went through a kidney-pancreas transplant last year.

As a result, he requires regular dialysis.

David added: “I think there should be more understanding. The last place I wanted to be was in hospital as a patient. In that position, there needs to be more compassion. I was told by Indigo I hadn’t appealed in time, but I had some serious health issues, so it wasn’t really my main concern at that time.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the car parks at Ninewells Hospital are operated and monitored by Indigo.

Indigo could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts by the Tele.