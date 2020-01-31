Anger over parking charges in Dundee’s West End

A city councillor has warned he is prepared to take legal action against the authority in his fight for residents’ parking in Dundee’s West End.

The council has introduced fees at Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Miller’s Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street (North), Ryehill Lane and Union Place (North), which came into effect this week.

Overnight, weekend and up to two hours of parking will be free, with two to four hours costing £1 and four to eight hours £2.

The authority claims the new costs will help encourage more footfall, support overnight parking for residents and promote sustainable travel.

The increase has proved controversial, however, because many residents of the area leave their cars there because of a shortage of spaces in the area.

Currently the council has the power to introduce a parking permit scheme so locals don’t have to pay fees, but has so far not introduced the scheme.

Richard McCready said that if necessary he would seek to take legal action to force the council to move forward with the plans, which were unanimously backed by councillors.

Mr McCready said: “I will be writing to the executive director of city development, Robin Presswood, demanding that the council move forward with plans for resident parking permits for the West End.

“This was previously voted for unanimously by councillors, however, as yet no action has taken place to provide resident permits.

“New parking charges have now come into effect but residents have not yet been given designated parking areas.

“If nothing further takes place I will be prepared to take legal action to force the council to take action on a matter unanimously voted in by councillors.”

Jim Dryden, chairman of West End Community Council, said the parking charges at the West End were “madness”.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “I am absolutely disgusted that these parking charges were voted through and have now come into effect and there is still not resident parking available in the West End.

“If you look at the car parks in the West End they are empty because people are not prepared to pay the charges.

“Instead the cars are parked on the streets causing further congestion and making it ever more difficult for residents to get parked.”

Mr Dryden added: “Residents believe it would be much fairer if an annual parking charge of £60 was imposed. This would in effect amount to £1 a day for parking.

“The feeling is that people would be prepared to pay this and use the car parks and therefore free the streets of parked cars.”

He added: “Unfortunately the community council have limited powers to act on this but if necessary we will be prepared to set up a petition demanding that resident parking is provided in the West End.”