Anger over mess left at bins around beauty spot in Dundee

Walkers have called on residents living nearby to be more responsible with their trash after household waste was left strewn around bins near Dudhope Castle.

Pictures show dozens of bags of rubbish left lying around an overflowing waste bin and creating a huge eyesore in the city centre beauty spot.

It has also led to gulls and other birds ripping open the bags and leaving further mess scattered around the area.

The park has been popular during lockdown, with many of those living in the Law and Hilltown areas using it for their daily exercise.

One walker, who contacted the Tele about the mess but did not want to be named, said: “I understand that the council is stretched in what it can do at this time so people have got to be a lot more responsible when getting rid of their household waste.

“In this area there’s a terrible issue with gulls and other birds, which means they rip open bags of rubbish if they’re left lying around.

“When there are restrictions in place and we can only really socialise outside, the last thing we need is the place being messed up needlessly by people who can’t simple put their junk in the correct place.”

Anger over the mess came in the same week the council re-opened the tennis courts in the park.

The courts are available to anyone wishing to play after they had been closed during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another dog walker said: “There are always issues with bins generally around this area because, along Barrack Road, a lot of the bins are situated outside flats so it does sometimes lead to birds being able to get into overflowing bins.

“I think it’s just about folk being a bit more aware of the fact the council is putting on reduced services at the moment and that shouldn’t mean just putting your rubbish wherever you feel like.

“With folk now coming back into the park with some of the restrictions being eased, we could do without this sort of mess being one of the sights they see.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We would encourage people to use the recycling points for the designated materials only and not for general waste.

“Using recycling facilities appropriately with waste discarded in the relevant bin cuts down the chances of this type of thing happening.

“People are now able to take excess household or bulky waste to the Household Waste Recycling Centres to dispose of and nformation on opening times and operations can be found at the council’s website.”