Anger over HMRC jobs ‘betrayal’ in Dundee

Union bosses have warned HRMC staff could take industrial action amid claims they have been betrayed by their bosses.

It comes after news emerged that around 100 new posts have become available in the city, which the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCSU) claims staff at Sidlaw House were promised.

The office is to close for good in 2022, with staff either being made redundant or offered work in Edinburgh.

More than 300 local workers were told their jobs were under threat but the Tele previously revealed they would be offered new jobs at the city’s Social Security Scotland office.

But now it has emerged the jobs are being widely advertised, and the union has accused HMRC management of breaking their promise to staff.

Mr Lardner said: “The PCSU has become aware that 100 jobs for the Scottish Social Security (SSS) agency are now being advertised for positions in Dundee.

“Despite over a year of ongoing correspondence and discussion with both Scottish Government and HMRC these jobs have not been put to HMRC staff in Dundee under an Expression of Interest (EOI).”

“As a result the union is now exploring industrial action in Dundee.”

Mr Lardner said: “Information initially received by PCS indicated that HMRC had been approached by the Scottish Government to establish if there are surplus staff in Dundee for whom an EOI would be appropriate, HMRC responded none currently or foretasted.”.

“Despite ongoing discussions and undertakings to work with PCS, despite assurances in the press and to local MPs, HMRC at no point made PCS or staff in Dundee aware that jobs staff had presumed would be offered under an EOI were not going to be offered, instead waking up to find these jobs being advertised publicly.

“Over 300 staff, some of whom have been with HMRC and previous departments for over 40 years, once again feel disregarded, denigrated and ignored.”

An HMRC spokesman said: “HMRC is actively seeking Expression of Interest (EOI) agreements for our people in Dundee. We would not, and have not refused them.

“We are also providing ongoing proactive support to help colleagues make informed decisions about their future, including HR support events.

“We will continue to work with other government departments and colleagues from Social Security Scotland to do all we can to support people to find other roles inside the Civil Service.”