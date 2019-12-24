Anger over closure of Dundee multis refuse chutes

Residents of a city multi are furious that they are being left to cart their rubbish down as many as 14 floors because the refuse chutes have been closed.

Several told the Tele that the chutes in Bonnethill Court have been closed for three weeks and they fear they won’t be re-opened.

A council whistleblower said that residents had been told that the refuse chutes had been closed for essential maintenance and they would be reopened.

He added: “However, this is untrue. I have just been informed that due to cut backs DCC are to decommission the refuse chutes on every multi common landing on a permanent basis.

“This will become a major problem, as rubbish will be dumped all over causing major fire risks,”

Alistair Crawford, 64, who lives on the 12th floor of Bonnethill Court said: “The access doors to the refuse chutes have been closed for three weeks.

“We were told they were to be closed for a day for cleaning. That was three weeks ago and we still can’t use the chutes as the doors remain closed.

“The situation is crazy. Everyone is having to cart all their rubbish in the lifts and down to the Euro bins outside which are becoming seriously overflowing some days.

“It’s only going to get worse over Christmas with all the rubbish that people will. have.

“It’s becoming a health and a fire hazard. People are going to get fed up and end up keeping rubbish in their houses longer or else just chuck it out the windows on to the ground below.

“I don’t understand how the council thinks this acceptable.”

Julie Rice, 81, uses a mobility scooter and walking sticks.

She said: “It is impossible for me to get my rubbish down in the lift and hoist it into the Euro bins.

“I have to wait on family to come around and get rid it of it for me.

“It’s completely unacceptable that this is going to be allowed to happen. We didn’t even get a letter telling us it was to open. A notice just went up on the door to the chute and then the door was locked and that was it.

“The longer this goes on the worse the situation is going to become.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said:

“Presently, a small number of chutes in multi-storey blocks are out of use to receive ongoing repair work.

“Appropriate advice and notice has been given to tenants. Staff will continue to regularly check all floors in multi-storey blocks for any refuse or fire risk items, taking the appropriate action where anything is identified.”