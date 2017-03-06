Union chiefs say they’ve been left “outraged” by a decision to privatise greenkeeping on Dundee’s public golf courses.

Seven members of staff employed by Leisure & Culture Dundee (LACD) — a council arm’s-length body which operates all the city’s sport and leisure facilities — at Camperdown and Caird Park golf courses will have their contracts transferred to maintenance firm ID Verde, the largest green service provider in the UK.

But union representatives, from GMB and the Dundee Trades Union Council (TUC) have reacted with dismay to the decision.

Mike Arnott, secretary of the Dundee TUC, said: “Dundee TUC is shocked to learn that LACD has decided to privatise seven former city council employees, golf course greenkeepers, to company ID Verde.

“We fail to recall, when LACD took over these employees, of any provision for them to privatise jobs and services.”

Helen Meldrum, regional organiser of GMB Scotland, said: “GMB are really concerned at the domino effect that this could have throughout the public sector in Dundee.

“I fail to understand how LACD can continue to receive the very generous subsidies for the golf courses, averaging £465,000 over the past three years, if this service is privatised.

“I also fail to understand how LACD believe they can continue to manage private sector employees.

“LACD have said this is not about cost and we know that there has been a rundown of staff, and we question the management of the courses. There have not been any formal proposals provided to the greenkeepers.”

A Leisure & Culture Dundee spokesman said: “Having carefully considered a range of options, the board of Leisure & Culture Dundee has concluded that the best way of providing the greenkeeping service at Camperdown and Caird Park golf courses is to appoint a contractor with specialist expertise and scale of capacity on a three year contract.

“This will involve the transfer of seven existing Leisure & Culture Dundee staff to the preferred provider. Discussions will now be taken forward with staff and their representatives ensuring compliance with TUPE regulations.

“The preferred provider has a stated commitment to training, employing local people, the establishment of apprenticeships and paying the Scottish Living Wage.

“The approval of this method of provision by the board is specific to this distinct service and should not be seen as setting a precedent.

“We are grateful for the recent contributions of the GMB and Unite unions, as they will assist their members with the transitional arrangements with the preferred provider.

“It is a feature of Leisure & Culture Dundee’s ethos to deliver quality of service to customers while protecting jobs and supporting staff.”