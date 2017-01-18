Residents of a Dundee housing development have expressed anger at the removal of the on-road grit bins.

The streets of Strathyre Avenue and surrounding area, to the north of Broughty Ferry, have recently been adopted by Dundee City Council, meaning repairs and gritting is now the responsibility of the roads maintenance team.

But local resident Carolyn Watts, 51, said all but two of the bins had disappeared over the last week and not been replaced by a gritting service.

She said this caused problems when snow and ice hit the area, as there was no way to make the pavements less treacherous.

The nurse said: “A few weeks ago, people were using the grit bins whenever they were needed — people were making use of them.

“I noticed several of them had disappeared. There used to be lots of them.

“But I think there are only two now and they’re quite far apart.

“I thought they had been taken away to be refilled, so it is very disappointing to hear they have been removed.

“I would like to see them back — they were being used, so why take them away?

“I also hope, if they don’t come back, that the gritters will do this road in the future, because they took the bins but didn’t come to grit it in the cold weather last week.”

Kris Stuart, a member of the Ferryfields Residents Association, said: “The residents were not sure if this was part of the roads adoption agreement.

“It seemed very strange. The limited number of bins that have been left are a lot smaller than the larger ones.

“The grit quickly ran out last weekend when the snow and ice came, and as none of the estate was treated by the council, it was very dangerous.”

Local councillor Kevin Cordell said he has approached the Roads Maintenance Partnership on behalf of residents to seek reassurance over gritting in future cold snaps.

He said: “The council use a particular criteria for the siting of grit bins, and as a consequence, several have been removed in the last few days. It’s unfortunate timing to say the least.

“It also appears the gritters haven’t been around the estate.

“With this recent cold snap, residents need to be reassured their pavements and streets will be properly gritted.

“I have raised this as a matter of urgency with the Roads Maintenance Partnership asking for clarity on the criteria for siting grit bins and who owns the bins that have been removed.

“I have also asked for clarification on the gritting schedule for the area.

“All of this needs to be clarified before any further cold snaps.”

The city council had not responded to a request for comment by the time of going to press.