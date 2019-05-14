Anger from fans ‘a big part’ in decision to axe Dundee gaffer McIntyre, says Nelms

Anger from the stands was a “big part” of Dundee’s decision to sack manager Jim McIntyre, according to club chief John Nelms.

The Dark Blues brought an end to McIntyre’s reign at the club on Sunday a week after the club’s relegation was confirmed with a 10th-straight Premiership defeat.

During that 1-0 loss to Hamilton at Dens Park, home fans made their feelings clear on the future of the manager.

And Nelms says he took that into account when the decision was made with owner Tim Keyes to part company with McIntyre.

Nelms said today: “Of course, that was a big part of the decision. You always take that into account.

“It’s a big deal. We want to entertain fans and we want the best for them.

“We’re gutted when we lose.

“It’s one of these things where it’s very emotional. We want it to be the best it can be.

“But when you lose 10 games on the trot it’s hard to be successful, although we did rebuild in a window that’s probably not the best to rebuild in.”

Dundee’s managing director says it’ll be next week at the earliest before the board decide who to charge with getting the club back up at the first time of asking.

He added: “We are going to collect at the information and then next week we will be making phone calls and shrinking our list down as we go.”

Reserve team coach James McPake will take the team for the final Premiership match of the season, this Saturday at home to St Mirren.

Grab an Evening Telegraph tomorrow for more from John Nelms.