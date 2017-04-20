A Dundee business owner claims she has been left out of pocket after her shop was flooded three times.

Wendy Sturrock, 39, walked into her premises at Room 39, Dura Street, to discover water had been leaking through the ceiling and directly on to stock.

She says the latest repair could cost more than £1,000 — bringing the total up to £3,000 of work in the last 12 months.

Wendy says the water appears to have come from a flat above the store, which is managed by Hillcrest Housing Association.

She has now urged Hillcrest to take action to ensure that she isn’t flooded again.

Wendy, who runs a number of other businesses in the area, told the Tele: “When it first happened over a year ago I was prepared to let it go.

“I accept that these things happen but it has been the same area of the store every time.

“The problem is we are losing stock each time this has happened.

“This latest incident has resulted in us losing a range of handbags costing in the region of £150, a number of scarves and other items.

“As an independent business it is deeply frustrating to keep having to bin damaged stock.”

Wendy added: “I think Hillcrest needs to take action to tackle the problem.

“When I walked in and saw the flooding, my heart sank — I couldn’t believe it had happened again.

“I know there have been issues accessing the tenant’s flat to try to tackle the problem, but I would urge that something is done to address the issue long term.”

A Hillcrest spokeswoman said: “On being notified of the incident at our property in Dura Street, the water supply was immediately closed off.

“A plumber was on site later that day to carry out a full investigation to establish if there was any underlying issue and plan further work accordingly.

“There appears to be no underlying maintenance plumbing issue in the property.

“As always, we welcome communication with owners of other properties affected and have been in direct contact with the owner of the shop below, giving specific advice on insurance claims.”

The tenant of the flat could not be reached for comment.