Thieves smashed their way into a Dundee shop — costing a charity thousands of pounds in damage.

Raiders ransacked Ollie’s Bring and Buy in the Hilltown area of the city.

The shop raises money in the hope it will one day be able to fund Prader-Willi syndrome respite care around Scotland.

Ollie’s was started by Deborah Martin, 50, whose four-year-old grandson Ollie Cummings suffers from the condition.

Prader-Willi syndrome leaves him constantly craving food and at risk of eating himself to death.

Deborah (pictured, above, at the window where the thieves came in) told the Tele that the damage would run into thousands of pounds.

She has reported the incident to police.

She said: “The whole thing is just gutting.

“They came in through the window and smashed their way in. The thieves used so much force that they even bent the bars on the window.

“The mess they have made is unbelievable.

“It is going to cost us thousands to get us back to where we were.

“They have taken a load of bits and bobs.

“But it is the damage that they have caused that is going to have the biggest impact.

“The cost of the window and to have the bars replaced is going to be huge.

“I can’t believe that someone would do something like this to our shop.”

Deborah said that she hopes that the police manage to catch the culprits and bring them to justice.

She said: “It happened overnight between Thursday and Friday.

“We came in and found the shop in a complete mess.

“The police have been up to investigate. All you can do is hope that they catch the people behind it.”

Ollie’s raises money by selling donated goods — including furniture and clothing — from a unit at Douglas Court, West Henderson’s Wynd, and also the shop in the Hilltown.

It was previously targeted at the Douglas Court unit.

On that occasion, thieves made off with cash and several pink LYDC purses.

Police had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.